Canada

Pickup truck has window shattered by alleged pellet gun shooter: police

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:36 pm
Police say a moving vehicle was struck by what is believed to be pellets from a pellet gun on Friday afternoon.
Police say a moving vehicle was struck by what is believed to be pellets from a pellet gun on Friday afternoon. Global News / File

Guelph Police are investigating after a pick-up truck had its rear cap window smashed out on Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a moving vehicle being struck by what is believed to be pellets from a pellet gun just after 2 p.m.

The victim was turning from Gordon Street to Maltby Road when the window was shattered.

Police say the truck also sustained two small holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

A male was seen fleeing from the area on foot with what is believed to be a black hand pellet gun, police said.

The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Bryan McKean at 519-824-1212, ext 7109, bmckean@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

