Crime

Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men after separate luring investigations

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 10:12 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested recently following child luring investigations.

Police say a home in Kitchener was raided on June 12 after an investigation started by the OPP child exploitation unit.

They say they charged a 23-year-old Kitchener man with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

In the second case, police say they were contacted by someone in the U.S. who reported that a man in Waterloo was speaking with kids on a website meant for children to connect.

Police say a 38-year-old Waterloo man was arrested on June 12 and is facing several charges, including luring a child, two counts of breach of a prohibition order and breach of probation.

