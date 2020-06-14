Waterloo police officer charged with assault after ‘interaction’ at detention unit: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a Waterloo police officer has been charged with assault after an “interaction” at a detention unit.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident occurred on March 5 after a 44-year-old man was arrested in the area of King Street East in Kitchener.

The statement said the man was taken to the Waterloo police Central Division Detention Unit and in the booking hall, the man was involved in an interaction with a police officer.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Further details of the incident have not been released.

Waterloo police Sgt. Paul Tranter has since been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

The police service said Tranter is a 20-year member with the force and has been suspended with pay, as is required under the Police Services Act.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.