Officer involved in fatal Brampton shooting hasn’t spoken to SIU investigators

Ontario’s police watchdog says an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in Brampton hasn’t spoken to investigators, despite it being over two months since the incident occurred.

On April 6, 26-year-old D’Andre Campbell died in a police-involved shooting after officers were called to a home on Sawston Circle, north of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West, for reports of a domestic incident.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said at the time that two officers used tasers on Campbell and an officer subsequently fired gunshots multiple times and he was hit.

Campbell died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SIU said four Peel Regional Police officers who were designated as witnesses have been interviewed. Family members of the victim were also interviewed.

The “subject officer,” however, has not spoke to investigators despite being invited and has not handed over his notes, the SIU said.

The SIU said a regulation in the Police Services Act means that subject officers cannot be legally compelled to conduct an interview or submit their notes.

Man dies after interaction with police in Woodbridge, SIU investigating

“The SIU appreciates the public interest in this case and is doing what it can to get answers to the public as quickly as possible while ensuring that the integrity of the investigation is not compromised,” the statement read.

The SIU said a knife, two conducted energy weapons, and “firearm-related evidence” was recovered at the scene. The police watchdog also took the subject officer’s firearm. Much of the evidence was submitted for analysis, the SIU said.

