Waterloo man arrested in connection to slew of recent break-ins: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent reported break-ins and attempted break-ins.

On Thursday, police released images of a man they were looking to speak with in connection to the incidents which have occurred over the past two months in the City of Waterloo.

Police said that on May 10, there were three attempts to break into homes in the Blythwood Road and Parkwood Court area, one of which was successful.

In the two failed attempts, the would-be thief cut through window screens but found locked windows barring entry, police say.

In the third case, police said the suspect entered into the home through an unlocked rear door.

According to police, the suspect took several items, including a wallet with multiple credit cards.

On June 3, police said a home on Parkwood Drive was also broken into while the homeowners were sleeping.

In this case, police said the suspect removed a screen before entering through a window. The suspect left the home containing some credit cards that police say were used at several locations across Waterloo.

Police said a Waterloo man is facing several charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000 and use of stolen credit card data.