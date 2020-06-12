McDonald’s employee in Guelph tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

As Guelph enters Phase 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan, a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s north end has been forced to close after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee, who works at the location at Woodlawn and Arrow roads, reported he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday, according to a news release from McDonald’s Canada.

“McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third-party cleaning experts,” McDonald’s said.

The employee last worked on Monday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and any customers who visited McDonald’s during that time frame are asked to take direction from Ontario Public Health.

All employees who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate until further notice.

The location, along with other McDonald’s locations, has not been letting customers inside the restaurant during the pandemic, instead opting for drive-thru and delivery.

In its latest update from Thursday, Guelph’s public health unit reported no new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

The city has seen 162 coronavirus cases during the pandemic. Among those, nine people have died and 114 people have recovered. Six people remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

Guelph was among the regions allowed to enter Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan as of Friday.

Its medical officer health ordered all commercial businesses to prohibit anyone inside who is not wearing a face covering, with certain exemptions.