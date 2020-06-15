Menu

Canada

Alberta vehicle services about to be shut down for 4 days

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 15, 2020 11:43 am
Motor vehicle services in Alberta will not be available from June 19-22.
Motor vehicle services in Alberta will not be available from June 19-22. File/Global News

Albertans will not be able to do things like renew their licence or registration for four days this week as the provincial system will be shut down for maintenance.

The Motor Vehicle System that tracks all driver and vehicle information will be updated June 19-22. To do so, the system must be shut down. It will be unavailable June 18 at 9 p.m. and is expected to be back in operation by 8 a.m. on June 23.

READ MORE: Need to renew your driver’s licence or vehicle registration? Alberta offers remote options

During that time, all motor vehicle services will be shutdown, including:

  • Knowledge tests, road tests and road test bookings
  • Vehicle registrations and renewals
  • Driver’s licence suspension reinstatements
  • Driver’s licence and ID card services (including new applications, renewals, temporary licences, exchanges, duplicates and reclassifications)
  • Driver’s abstracts, searches, in-transit permits, etc.

“We appreciate Albertans’ patience while we make this necessary update,” Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish said. “I’ve been clear that I want to take Alberta from worst to first when it comes to online registry services and this update will enable us to develop such services including, for example, online driver’s licence renewals.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nasty notes left for drivers with Alberta licence in B.C. as COVID-19 continues

The province is urging anyone whose licence or ID card will expire during that time to get it updated before June 19. Some registry agents are offering services remotely and anyone hoping to access services during the shutdown should contact their local registry agent to explore possible options.

During the shutdown, Albertans can only pay outstanding fines online. Registry agents will not be able to process the fine payment and Alberta traffic courts remain closed due to COVID-19.

Alberta GovernmentService AlbertaAlberta driver's licenceAlberta Registry ServicesNate GlubishAlberta registrationAlberta RegistryAlberta registry services closedAlberta registry services downPay Alberta ticket online
