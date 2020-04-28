Need to renew your driver’s licence or vehicle registration? Alberta offers remote options

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to reduce the number of people going to Alberta registries in person, a number of services are being offered online or by phone, including vehicle registration renewals and replacement or cancellation of driver’s licences.

The province deemed registry agents an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some locations have voluntarily closed and others have reduced hours.

On Tuesday, the government said registry agents would temporarily be allowed to offer select services by phone, secure email, fax or mail.

Services available remotely include:

All corporate registry services (available by fax or email)

All personal property registry services (available by fax or email)

Select motor vehicles services (available by telephone, fax, mail or email with secure encryption), including: One-year driver’s licence and identification card renewals (with existing photo) Driver’s licence and ID card replacement or cancellation Vehicle registration renewals If no changes are required to passenger vehicle or motorcycle registrations, one-year renewals (online) Duplicate vehicle registration certificates Replacement expiry date stickers for licence plates Vehicle registration transfers (to a new vehicle) Driver abstracts Specialty plate orders [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]



If your Alberta driver’s licence, ID card or vehicle registration expires between March 17 and May 14, you have until May 15 to renew.

There are some services that cannot be done remotely and require in-person service, including applying for a new driver’s licence or ID card, if your driver’s licence or ID card renewal needs a new photo, and Vital Statistics services like birth or death certificates.

