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The Alberta government is changing the new requirements for driver’s licence and identification card renewals after numerous complaints arose when the updated rules came into effect earlier this year.

In July, the province rolled out new three-in-one driver’s licences and ID cards that include citizenship markers and residents’ health numbers — replacing Alberta’s long-reviled paper health cards.

But the new cards came with new rules: residents have to produce documentation such as a birth certificate, current/non-expired passport, citizenship certificate or NEXUS card to confirm citizenship.

However ,some people who have undergone a name change, in particular married women, started being turned away at the registry because the names on their documents didn’t match.

Global News has received many complaints over the past four months from residents frustrated with being unable to renew driver’s licences they’d held their entire adult life.

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Many women were told to return with their original marriage licence — and for some Albertans, the document was not easily found, forcing them to spend money on a new copy.

1:54 Married women struggling to renew Alberta driver’s licences

Now, the province is adding three exemptions to the process, starting Nov. 19 for driver’s licence renewals, followed by ID cards on Dec. 7.

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Service Alberta said the changes will help existing licence and ID card holders, including those whose credentials expired within the past six months, who cannot obtain the documents required for renewal due to circumstances beyond their control.

The exemption streams are as follows:

Long-established residents with historical document issues: For eligible Albertans who face significant difficulty obtaining older citizenship, birth or related records. Applicants will be assessed against established criteria and will provide supporting evidence where it can reasonably be obtained. Federal processing delays: For eligible Albertans who cannot provide an acceptable document because they are waiting for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or another responsible authority to issue or replace it. Applicants will need to provide evidence that they have applied for the required document. Exceptional hardship: For rare circumstances not addressed by the other two streams, which could include the need for a licence to maintain employment, documents destroyed in a fire or flood, barriers associated with remote access or vulnerable individuals who cannot access historical records.

Service Alberta said all exemptions will require the applicant to obtain a signed declaration.

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Eligible Albertans may be able to renew their driver’s licence for up to five years unless another requirement, such as a medical condition or licence class, limits the renewal period.

Albertans using an exemption can still renew their driver’s licence or ID card without a Canadian citizenship marker, the province said on Tuesday, adding the citizenship marker will only be included if acceptable documentation verifying citizenship is provided.

1:57 Delays in citizenship documents affecting Alberta driver’s licence renewals

The province announced the three-in-one licence in the fall of 2025, saying it would make it more convenient for Albertans to access health care as they wouldn’t have to carry multiple documents.

While some provinces have offered enhanced identification in the past, Alberta is the first Canadian jurisdiction to add citizenship and also the only jurisdiction in Canada to make the change mandatory.

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Since the plan was announced last year, conversation has stirred around whether the inclusion of the citizenship marker — or lack thereof — could lead to discrimination.

The new Alberta licence features the province’s new branding, including an oil pumpjack replacing the icon of a dinosaur fossil, and the words “Alberta Strong and Free” on the back, along with 54 unique security features.

While the enhanced cards will come at no additional charge, anyone renewing their licence will have to pay the regular renewal fee, even if their old licence is still valid for a few more years.

1:56 Alberta health cards now come with an expiry date

The rollout of the new health care cards will cost $17 million over the next six years before all existing Alberta identification cards expire and are eventually replaced.

With files by The Canadian Press and Erik Bay, Skylar Peters and Craig Momney, Global News