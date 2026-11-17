Norwegian Cruise Line has decided to change its spring and summer schedule next year and will be skipping Halifax across 17 sailings “in response to guest feedback.”

The changes affect select Norwegian Breakaway’s seven-day Bermuda round-trip sailings from Boston between May and August 2027.

In an email, which was shared in multiple public Facebook groups for Norwegian Breakaway 2026 and 2027 passengers, the cruise line writes, “In response to guest feedback, we’ve enhanced your itinerary to allow for an extended stay in Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.”

“By spending two nights on the island, you’ll have even more time to discover Bermuda at your own pace, enjoy its unique culture and natural beauty, and experience the destination both during the day and after sunset.”

After departing Boston on Sunday, the ship was originally scheduled to stop in Halifax from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, but will now head straight to Bermuda instead.

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Global News has not received the email, but has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment about the posts. Global has not received a reply.

In response to the change, the Port of Halifax says it works closely with cruise lines as they plan their itineraries and stresses that Halifax is a “highly regarded cruise destination.”

“Cruise itineraries evolve for many reasons, and in this case Norwegian Cruise Line has adjusted spring and summer 2027 sailings by the Breakaway to provide guests with a longer stay in Bermuda,” wrote spokesperson Lori MacLean in an email.

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“We were pleased to have Halifax included on Norwegian’s itinerary this year, welcoming thousands of guests and giving them an opportunity to experience Nova Scotia, perhaps for the first time. We hope these visits inspire future travel, with Halifax selected as one of the world’s top destinations by National Geographic for 2027.”

She confirms the Norwegian Breakaway will still stop in Halifax next fall as part of the Canada-New England itinerary. As well, other Norwegian ships will make calls during the season.

For 2027, the Port of Halifax is anticipating 173 ships between April and November.

It’s estimated that the cruise ship sector generates nearly $200 million annually and supports about 1,000 jobs in Nova Scotia, according to a study by the Cruise Lines International Association.

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‘We win some, we lose some’

Lorn Sheehan, a business professor at Dalhousie University and tourism expert, says ports of call have a “huge economic impact” for the province and city.

“They have a direct economic impact just in passenger port fees, which for 17 sailings of almost 4,000 passengers per sailing, at $15 a head, you’re talking close to a million dollars in port fees alone,” he said.

“And if you think about beyond that, when you have passengers coming out into the community, spending money in our restaurants, in our various attractions and tours that are departing from the Halifax waterfront. And add all of that up, that’s probably another $8 million that’s being lost with this decision.”

At the same time, he says the cruise industry — and travel industry in general — is constantly adapting and changes to itineraries aren’t unheard of.

“Cruise lines are making decisions all the time as to what ports of call to include or drop. And this is really based on a number of factors, not the least of which is what demands the passengers are making (and) what trends are occurring,” he said.

He says some passengers may be looking for “fun in the sun,” while others are looking for more variety in their ports of call and experiences.

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Ultimately, Sheehan says while the decision is disappointing for the local tourism industry, the overall picture for Halifax has been positive over the past decade, despite interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We win some, we lose some here in Halifax,” he said.

“This is a case of where we’re losing one, I guess, to the Norwegian Cruise Line. But we will win other ones where we’ll have new cruise lines that have decided to put Halifax on the list of port call for a particular cruise that they’re doing … I certainly hope and expect that we will be gaining other cruise ships in their itinerary that weren’t there in previous years.”