An exposure to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a Saskatchewan poultry show has resulted in cases across the Prairie provinces, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Seven cases spanning Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have been linked so far to a Nov. 8 gathering in Moose Jaw, Sask. The show associated with the American Poultry Association drew farmers from all three provinces to the city, and anyone who brought, bought or sold farmed birds at the event is being told to take precautions.

The confirmed cases were said to have occurred at non-commercial farms, meaning the flocks had fewer than 1,000 birds that were used for local sales in limited quantity or breeding, the CFIA said.

“Participants who brought poultry to the event and/or, those who purchased or sold poultry at the event are considered a high risk contact due to potential exposure and are being placed under CFIA quarantine,” the agency said in an emailed statement to Global News.

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The agency added that it is working with organizers to identify people who have been affected by the avian flu exposure and ensure they are abiding by the CFIA’s post-contamination guidelines.

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Those regulations include the requirement to monitor and test flocks, if the farms are indicated to do so by the food inspection agency, it said. The statement noted that people who attended without birds, but have them at home, should also monitor their flocks.

Global News reached out to the American Poultry Association for comment. None was received prior to publication.

HPAI, also known as bird flu, is considered highly contagious. The virus mainly infects domesticated birds, but can be spread by wild birds, including geese and other waterfowls.

If a case of highly pathogenic avian flu is confirmed in a farmed bird, it must be reported to the CFIA so the agency can quarantine the area to limit HPAI exposures, the agency said. It abides by a stamping out policy, meaning the flock will be culled.

Symptoms of avian flu in birds include lethargy, respiratory issues and swollen eyes, wattles and combs, according to the CFIA’s statement. HPAI can be transmitted two to 14 days after exposure and is spread when an infected bird makes contact with others or indirectly, through contaminated clothing or footwear.

The CFIA is asking flock owners with sick birds to contact its sick-bird call-line at 403-338-5225.