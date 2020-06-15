Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa man charged following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 11:44 am
An Oshawa man was charged following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.
An Oshawa man was charged following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday. The Canadian Press

An Oshawa man faces charges following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

According to OPP, on Saturday officers responded to reports of an ATV crash on Burnt River Road in the community of Burnt River, about 45 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: 3 charged after ATV on Hwy. 35 fled from OPP in City of Kawartha Lakes in mid-May

Officers arrived and discovered an ATV but the driver was not at the scene.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was later arrested.

Joel Hindorff, 24, of Oshawa was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, OPP said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
ATV sales up during the COVID-19 pandemic
ATV sales up during the COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayATVCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPall-terrain vehicleBurnt River
Flyers
More weekly flyers