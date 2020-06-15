Oshawa man charged following ATV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man faces charges following an ATV crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.

According to OPP, on Saturday officers responded to reports of an ATV crash on Burnt River Road in the community of Burnt River, about 45 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Officers arrived and discovered an ATV but the driver was not at the scene.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect, who was later arrested.

Joel Hindorff, 24, of Oshawa was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 3, OPP said Monday.

