Crime

3 charged after ATV on Hwy. 35 fled from OPP in City of Kawartha Lakes in mid-May

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 12:44 pm
Updated June 12, 2020 12:45 pm
ATV safety is being highlighted after two people in Saskatchewan died while riding this month.
Three people have been arrested in connection to an ATV which allegedly fled from OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes. File / Global News

Three people have been charged in connection to an all-terrain vehicle operator who allegedly fled from OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes in mid-May.

According to OPP, on May 16 an officer patrolling Highway 35 near Killarney Bay Road attempted to stop an ATV. OPP allege the driver fled from the scene and when the vehicle was no longer operational, the driver then fled on foot.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto hospital following UTV crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A search and investigation was launched. OPP on Friday said tips from the public also assisted in identifying a suspect.

Christopher Wheeler, 37, of Cambray in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested on June 4 and charged with flight from a peace officer and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He appeared in court on the date of his arrest, OPP revealed Friday.

OPP say during their investigation they spoke with other individuals who have now been charged.

Erin Colosimo, 36, of Cambray and Daniel MacPherson, 32, of Lindsay, have both been charged with obstructing justice.

They will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, respectively.

ATV sales up during the COVID-19 pandemic
