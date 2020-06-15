Menu

News

Laurentian Bank CEO François Desjardins to step down and retire

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 10:52 am
Laurentian Bank president and CEO Francois Desjardins is seen prior to the bank's annual shareholders meeting Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Montreal. Laurentian Bank of Canada says its president and chief executive is stepping down from the bank and retiring.
Laurentian Bank president and CEO Francois Desjardins is seen prior to the bank's annual shareholders meeting Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Montreal. Laurentian Bank of Canada says its president and chief executive is stepping down from the bank and retiring. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank Financial Group says its president and chief executive is stepping down from the bank and retiring.

The Montreal-based bank says François Desjardins will resign from his roles and depart on June 30, 2020.

Desjardins spent 29 years at the bank and holds a director role, which he will also leave behind when he retires.

The bank says Stéphane Therrien will step in as interim president and chief executive and serve as a director of Laurentian.

READ MORE: Laurentian Bank ending teller services at nearly all branches as of Monday

Therrien has spent 30 years in the financial sector and is currently its executive vice-president of personal and commercial banking and the president and chief executive of Laurentian Bank of Canada’s financial services.

Story continues below advertisement

The bank’s board of directors has established a special committee to immediately begin the search to replace Desjardins on a permanent basis.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
