Crime

American fugitive arrested in northern Ontario for 2001 Bancroft grow-op: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 9:50 am
An Amercian who allegedly had a large marijuana grow-op in Bancroft in 2001 was arrested in northern Ontario on June 11, 2020.
An Amercian who allegedly had a large marijuana grow-op in Bancroft in 2001 was arrested in northern Ontario on June 11, 2020. AP file photo

An American wanted nearly two decades ago for an alleged marijuana grow-op in Bancroft was arrested last week in northern Ontario.

According to Bancroft OPP, on June 2, 2001, officers executed a series of search warrants at a home on Mooney Road in Hastings Highlands where they seized more than 200 cannabis plants and equipment associated with an extensive indoor growing operation.

READ MORE: American fugitive wanted for murder ordered deported in immigration board hearing

Investigators also recovered suspected methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and nearly two dozen pit bull dogs from the residence.

An arrest warrant was issued in 2001 and OPP determined the suspect was also wanted in Texas.

“Since that time, the OPP and the Canada Border Services Agency have been working jointly to locate the accused,” OPP stated on Saturday.

The investigation led to an arrest on June 11 after investigators raided a residence on Millrand Road in Verner in the Municipality of West Nipissing. The raid involved investigators from the OPP’s West Nipissing and Bancroft detachments, the emergency response team, the canine unit, the tactics and rescue unit and the CBSA.

Joe Dan Bates, 64, of the U.S., was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, production of a Schedule 2 substance and possession of a Schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking over three kilograms.

The investigation is continuing.

“Once Canadian criminal proceedings are completed, the accused will be turned over to the CBSA to be processed under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” the OPP said.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on June 18, 2020.

