Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Grad looks different for the class of 2020. Here’s what B.C. valedictorians have to say

By Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 5:08 pm
COVID-19 crisis creating anxiety among Canadian teens. .
COVID-19 crisis creating anxiety among Canadian teens. . Getty Images

High school graduation looks very different for the class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all the changes — and the anxiety that has come with them — AM980 CKNW wants to acknowledge the hardworking valedictorians across the province, knowing they will likely not be participating in a traditional graduation ceremony.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t wake up excited’: Canadian high school grads cope with possibly axed ceremonies

AM980 CKNW is giving a select number of valedictorians a chance to read the speeches they would have given at their grad ceremony on our airwaves instead.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Each weekday morning in June, a recorded speech from a valedictorian will air on CKNW’s Mornings with Simi.

We will also post all speeches on this web page as they air so you can listen any time.

Story continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Chung – Burnaby North Secondary

After graduation, Chung will attend UBC’s Sauder School of Business. She plans on going into business with a focus on sustainability. Her favourite subjects in school were humanities and English. She wants to give a special shout-out to the Burnaby North administration, Ms. Minic, and her whole family.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusGraduationclass of 2020valedictorianGrad 2020Graduation 2020AM980 CKNWBC valedictorian speechCKNW valedictorian speechesGrad speechesvaledictorian project
Flyers
More weekly flyers