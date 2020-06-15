Grad looks different for the class of 2020. Here’s what B.C. valedictorians have to say

Send this page to someone via email

High school graduation looks very different for the class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all the changes — and the anxiety that has come with them — AM980 CKNW wants to acknowledge the hardworking valedictorians across the province, knowing they will likely not be participating in a traditional graduation ceremony.

AM980 CKNW is giving a select number of valedictorians a chance to read the speeches they would have given at their grad ceremony on our airwaves instead.

Each weekday morning in June, a recorded speech from a valedictorian will air on CKNW’s Mornings with Simi.

We will also post all speeches on this web page as they air so you can listen any time.

Elizabeth Chung – Burnaby North Secondary

After graduation, Chung will attend UBC’s Sauder School of Business. She plans on going into business with a focus on sustainability. Her favourite subjects in school were humanities and English. She wants to give a special shout-out to the Burnaby North administration, Ms. Minic, and her whole family.