Grad looks different for the class of 2020. Here’s what B.C. valedictorians have to say

High school graduation looks very different for the class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With all the changes — and the anxiety that has come with them — AM980 CKNW wants to acknowledge the hardworking valedictorians across the province, knowing they will likely not be participating in a traditional graduation ceremony.
AM980 CKNW is giving a select number of valedictorians a chance to read the speeches they would have given at their grad ceremony on our airwaves instead.
Each weekday morning in June, a recorded speech from a valedictorian will air on CKNW’s Mornings with Simi.
We will also post all speeches on this web page as they air so you can listen any time.
Elizabeth Chung – Burnaby North Secondary
After graduation, Chung will attend UBC’s Sauder School of Business. She plans on going into business with a focus on sustainability. Her favourite subjects in school were humanities and English. She wants to give a special shout-out to the Burnaby North administration, Ms. Minic, and her whole family.View link »
