Canada

Auditors call out National Defence for poor oversight on spending

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2020 2:20 pm
Updated June 14, 2020 2:24 pm
The Department of National Defence is being called out for not properly tracking the rollout of the Liberal government’s plan to invest tens of billions of dollars in new military equipment, troops and training.

The criticism is contained in an internal Defence Department audit and follows previous concerns that delays and other problems are slowing implementation of the plan, which was first unveiled in 2017.

The plan is seen as critical for replacing much of the military’s aging equipment and adding new capabilities such as armed drones and defences in cyber and space that are needed for 21st-century warfare.

Auditors found that there were less than three people specifically tasked with overseeing implementation of the defence plan, which aims to invest $553 billion in the military over the next 20 years.

The auditors also flagged concerns that senior defence officials were not receiving clear and accurate information about the state of the plan, raising fears about bad decisions being made.

Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says some of the issues identified by the auditors have been addressed while work on others is underway.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
