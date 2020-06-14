Man, 9-year-old boy suffer serious injuries in Pickering crash

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man and a 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a crash in Pickering Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded to the incident on Brock Road, north of Pickering Parkway, shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers said it’s believed a northbound BMW sedan collided with a southbound Toyota SUV while the SUV was making a left turn into a plaza on the east side of Brock Road.

The driver of the BMW, a 28-year-old man, and a 9-year-old child who was a passenger, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Toronto hospital. As of Sunday, they were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said there were four people inside the SUV at the time of the crash. All four were taken to hospital, treated for injuries, and later released.

Officers said they’re still looking into the cause of the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520, ext. 5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

