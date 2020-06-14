Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 197 cases, 12 deaths

Ontario reported 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 32,189. It marks the second time in a week that there were fewer than 200 cases reported, with 182 having been identified on Friday. Twelve new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,519. A total of 26,961 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 83.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Ontario surpasses 1 million tests

With Sunday’s coronavirus update, Ontario has completed more than one million COVID-19 tests.

Nearly 23,300 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests done to 1,003,749.

Ontario has eased testing restrictions in recent weeks and officials said anyone who feels they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is able to get a test.

Today, Ontario reached a significant milestone: we have now processed over 1,000,000 #COVID19 tests. Thank you to Ontario Health, Public Health Ontario, local public health units and all the frontline workers who helped make this remarkable achievement possible! — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 14, 2020

Churches reopen after being closed for months

Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Toronto reopened for private prayer on Sunday after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

The provincial government announced last week that places of worship could reopen as of Friday with up to 30 per cent of the building’s capacity.

On Wednesday, daily public masses will resume for churches under the Archdiocese and on Saturday, weekend masses will return.

Toronto Public Library curbside pickup gaining popularity

Curbside pickup at the Toronto Public Library is gaining popularity after just one week of operation.

On June 8, 67 library locations began completing curbside orders.

Sarah Bradley, library service manager for the city’s Northern District, said more and more orders continue to come in.

“We just started this week and in the first three days we had 3,685 appointments booked online overall,” said Bradley. “Now we’re booking into the 8,000s so it just keeps growing and growing.”

— With files from The Canadian Press