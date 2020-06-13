Volunteers build bunk houses for Moses Lake homeless population

Send this page to someone via email

A unique project is underway in southern Alberta that aims at reducing the amount of homeless people living in tents on the Blood Reserve.

For the last year, Sgt. Jim Bennett with the Blood Tribe Police Service has been planning to build bunk houses to replace the tents many homeless people in Moses Lake turn to while the shelter is closed.

On Saturday, volunteers and members of the Raymond Rotary Club gathered in Raymond to begin building the homes, which will be eight-by-12 foot structures, with four bunks, one door, and one window each.

“Each one of these homes is going to house four people– we have five [homes] –so that will be 20 people that will be out of the elements,” Bennett said.

For the last few years, Bennett says he and other community supports donate tents, sleeping bags, and other supplies to help keep the community comfortable. However, he wanted to do something more durable, and decided to go ahead with the bunk house idea that was originally suggested by a local couple.

“It’s insulated, it has a roof over their head. That’s going to keep them warmer than just a tent,” he said.

Bennett added the units will be installed on skids so they can be easily moved if needed.

In order to fund the project, the local Rotary Club stepped up to provide $10,000.

“We applied for what we call a district grant,” said the local club president Steve Leavitt. “Which is up to $7,500 for projects like this.”

Leavitt adds the remaining $2,500 was funding locally through the club.

Doug Streibel, a 14-year member of the Raymond Rotary Club and journeyman, created the design for the structures.

“I spent three days building the prototype last week,” Streibel said. “Yesterday I cut out most of the material and laid it out so that all this help could come and put it together — and it’s working.”

Volunteers say they were glad to contribute to a local cause during uncertain times.

“There’s so much unrest in the world right now that we kind of wanted a way to help people who were close by,” said J’Ana Smith. “We can’t do things to help everyone all over the place, but we can do something to help people in our own neighbourhood.”

The homes will be transported to Moses Lake next weekend to be completed on location. Bennett said once completed, the Blood Tribe Family and Community Support Services will take control of monitoring and offering the spaces to those in need.

Bennett says they are currently working to get mattresses for each of the units, and clothing donations are always needed.