Canada

MacKay Bridge scheduled to close this weekend for maintenance

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 3:08 pm
Image of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge.
Image of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge. Lee Brown/ The Canadian Press

The MacKay Bridge is scheduled to close this weekend for maintenance work, according to Halifax Harbour Bridges.

The closure will last from 4 a.m. AT on Saturday to 10 p.m. AT on Sunday.

“[The project involves] mobilizing platform and set up equipment to conduct main cable inspection this summer,” said Halifax Harbour Bridges on their website.
Expect more closures through the summer.

From June 14 to June 30 two lanes will be closed for maintenance.

 

