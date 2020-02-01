Police seek suspects after driver strikes several parked cars in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck several parked cars on Barrington Street early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at 4:30 a.m. of a collision in the 3300 block of Barrington Street.

Police located an abandoned car with significant front end damage, and evidence suggested someone inside the vehicle was injured.

The abandoned vehicle is believed to be the vehicle responsible for striking several vehicles parking on Barrington.

Police say they received another report about an hour later from the Halifax Harbour Bridge Commission that two males were walking on the MacKay Bridge.

Officers believe the males were involved in the hit and runs.

The MacKay Bridge was shut down for a brief period of time while officers searched the bridge for the suspects. The bridge reopened later Saturday morning.

Police and their canine unit were not able to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.