Newfoundland cabbie stopped for impaired driving while taking student to school

Police have suspended for a week the licence of a 61-year-old Newfoundland cab driver who was stopped today for impaired driving while transporting a student to school.

RCMP say a report came in at 8 a.m. of a suspected impaired driver operating a taxi in the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the town, where the driver was headed to a school to drop off a student.

A roadside breath test showed results above the provincial limit, police say.

In addition to the seven-day suspension, the taxi was seized and impounded.

Bay St. George RCMP expressed thanks to the public for calling in reports of suspected impaired drivers.