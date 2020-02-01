Menu

Crime

Newfoundland cabbie stopped for impaired driving while taking student to school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 9:30 am
Updated February 1, 2020 9:31 am
A roadside breath test showed results above the provincial limit, police say.
A roadside breath test showed results above the provincial limit, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Police have suspended for a week the licence of a 61-year-old Newfoundland cab driver who was stopped today for impaired driving while transporting a student to school.

RCMP say a report came in at 8 a.m. of a suspected impaired driver operating a taxi in the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the town, where the driver was headed to a school to drop off a student.

A roadside breath test showed results above the provincial limit, police say.

In addition to the seven-day suspension, the taxi was seized and impounded.

Bay St. George RCMP expressed thanks to the public for calling in reports of suspected impaired drivers.

CrimeRCMPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingNewfoundlandTaxiCabcab driverStephenvilleBay St. George RCMP
