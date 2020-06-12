Toronto police officer, 9 men charged in human-trafficking investigation involving 16-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an officer and nine other men have been charged in a human-trafficking investigation involving an underage girl.

Police say that since November 2019, the force’s human-trafficking team has been investigating the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues.

Project One Six was launched between March and May in an effort to catch those who had purchased sexual services from the girl, police say.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer suspended over criminal charges now accused of impaired driving

One of the men was identified as a Toronto police officer.

Const. Peter Roberts, 49, was arrested on March 13. Roberts is charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from people under 18 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Roberts has 11 years of service and was working at 51 Division in Toronto. He is currently suspended with pay, according to police. Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Nine other men were also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from people under 18 years of age.