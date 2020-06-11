Siksika Nation confirms first novel coronavirus case, 4 others linked to community

Send this page to someone via email

The Siksika Nation has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus in a member of the community.

In a string of tweets on Thursday, the nation said its health services team is “working diligently to contain further spread and to support all families who are affected.”

The case is in addition to four other cases confirmed in the last week and a half that aren’t in members of the Siksika Nation, but are linked to the community, officials said.

“Four out of five of these infected individuals were identified by testing carried out in Siksika,” the nation said.

The nation’s community health team will be contacting anyone who needs to self-isolate as a result of the confirmed cases, Sikasika said.

“If you receive a call from the community health team, please listen to them — they are here to provide support and help contain the spread of COVID-19 within the community,” the nation said.

Anyone who is in self-isolation is getting the necessary supports, officials said, and the health services team is also working to support any families who are impacted by the cases.

“Siksikawa, this is a time for us all to come together with compassion and support. Together we are #SiksikaStrong,” the nation said.

If anyone needs to get tested or to isolate, they will be contacted by Siksika’s Community Health Team.

The Sikasika Nation has been preparing for the possibility of the novel coronavirus reaching its community for several months, including by declaring a state of local emergency on March 17.

Later in March, the nation also launched a COVID-19 mobile response unit, which equipped a team of individuals with everything they needed to make house calls to administer coronavirus tests.

Hotlines were also set up in both Blackfoot and English to provide answers to all COVID-19-related questions and offer mental health supports.

In a post on its website on June 5, the nation said it was starting its reopening process, following in the steps of the province with a three-step approach.

“The plan has included cultural knowledge and public health informed process that accommodates Siksika’s current situation and readiness,” the nation said.