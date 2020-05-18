Blood Tribe in southern Alberta reports 12 cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in southern Alberta has confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19, three of which have recovered.

As of May 14, there were seven cases confirmed on the First Nation, “with some limited spread in the impacted households,” according to a joint statement from Chief Roy Rox and Dr. Chris Sarin, the district medical officer of health.

Blood Tribe confirmed more cases on Sunday, according to a statement on its website. As of May 17, there were nine active cases and three recovered cases.

Pam Blood, a spokesperson for the community, said the Blood Tribe Department of Health and community health are handling all the testing, contact tracing and have been offering mobile testing units as well to elders and members of the community without access to vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

3:31 Coronavirus outbreak: 185 COVID-19 cases among First Nations peoples living on reserve Coronavirus outbreak: 185 COVID-19 cases among First Nations peoples living on reserve

There is an isolation clinical unit set up in Cardston to ensure people who are waiting for test results or who have tested positive are “isolating in a proper venue,” Blood said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Indigenous Services Canada – Alberta region medical officers of health and communicable disease control teams are working closely with the Blood Tribe department of health to mitigate further spread of the virus by implementing a number of public health measures,” the May 14 joint statement reads.

0:47 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau commits more support for First Nations communities Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau commits more support for First Nations communities

“We are working collaboratively to ensure individuals self-isolate as appropriate. Blood Tribe has prepared for this scenario and processes are in place and are being implemented to limit further spread of COVID-19.”

The message also reiterated the importance of members taking health precautions, like frequent hand washing and physical distancing.

“Initial contact tracing has shown some evidence of extensive social interactions among individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19. While none of these individuals currently have severe cases of the disease, there is a potential for wider community spread should these individuals have continued social interactions.

“With this in mind, we want to reiterate the importance of social distancing, limiting social gatherings and, when possible, staying at home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blood told Global News that the health department has been proactive, really pushing out messages of good hygiene and physical distancing. The state of emergency helped stress the urgency of the situation, she said.

About 5,000 people live on the First Nation, Blood said. It’s located southwest of Lethbridge.