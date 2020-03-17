Coronavirus: Siksika Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted another local state of emergency in Alberta.

On Monday, Siksika Nation made the order after 18 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province.

A news release was issued to the public notifying residents of the order at 5 p.m.

“By issuing a SOLE we are able to ensure that we are taking proactive action in protecting the health and safety of Siksikawa,” the release said. Tweet This

The release stated that with the news of community transmission and rise in cases, Siksika Nation members now have a medium risk of infection.

Effective Monday, officials said all children and youth should avoid public gatherings. The release also states that social gatherings of more than five people should be limited.

“Siksika people have always been survivors. We survived residential schools, we survived a massive flood in 2013 and we are resilient people,” the release said.

“We too, will survive and overcome this most recent adversity.” Tweet This

The news release outlined the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta is expected to rise.

While no cases have been confirmed on any First Nations yet, the release said the virus could be expected to enter Siksika soon.

Red Deer, Leduc and the Blood Tribe also announced local states of emergency Monday, following Calgary’s announcement on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Town of Banff joined the list of municipalities across Alberta to declare the order.