Saskatchewan increases gathering size at churches, releases graduation ceremony guidelines

Saskatchewan is relaxing gathering rules around places of worship and releasing guidelines for graduation ceremonies.

Government officials also said Thursday that a target date for the first part of Phase 4 of the province’s reopening plan from the coronavirus pandemic will be released next week.

That will cover child and day camps, outdoor pools and splash pads, as well as outdoor sports and activities.

The second part of Phase 4, which includes indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls, will be announced at a later date.

Places of worship

The number of people allowed at churches and places of worship is increased to one-third of the seating capacity of a facility to a maximum of 150 people — whichever is less.

It was previously restricted to 30 people.

Officials said all previous public health measures and guidelines remain in place.

They said it applies to all worship services, including weddings, celebrations of live and outdoor ceremonies.

Graduation ceremonies

The province said outdoor graduation ceremonies can proceed with a maximum of 30 graduates per class.

The size of the outdoor gathering is limited to a maximum of 150 people, including graduates, guests and staff members, and that all public health measures and guidelines are followed.

Another option, which officials said is the safest, is holding a virtual ceremony.

Drive-in services are also an option provided the necessary health measures are in place, officials said.

The government said public health officials will monitor the outcomes of gatherings at places of worship and graduation ceremonies the next several weeks to determine future reopening activities.