Coronavirus: What’s reopening and remaining closed in Peterborough for Stage 2

The City of Peterborough has provided an update on municipal services and amenities that will be affected by Ontario’s Stage 2 reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s state of emergency, declared on March 23, remains in effect and residents are encouraged to continue to practise physical distancing of at least two metres with anyone who is not in your household.

The city offered the following update Thursday:

Arenas: All arenas remain closed under the province’s emergency orders.

Sports fields: Open for casual use, following public health guidelines on physical distancing and restrictions under the province’s emergency orders, such as the prohibition on social gatherings larger than 10 people. The city is not issuing permits for the reservation of sport fields.

Beaches: Open. Lifeguards are expected to start at the beaches at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove on Saturday, June 27. Peterborough Public Health will begin monitoring water quality at the two beaches and post updates on its website.

Wading pools: Closed. Arrangements still being made for reopening.

Splash pads: Closed. Will reopen after the province eases or lifts its emergency orders to allow playgrounds to open. Although permitted to reopen, the city is not opening its splash pads at this time because the water isn’t chlorinated to the extent that it is at pools and wading pools, which affects the cleanliness of the high-touch surfaces on the play structures in the splash pads. The city considers its splash pads to be similar to the situation with playground structures, with high-touch surfaces for children that aren’t regularly sanitized.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Swimming pool and fitness centre remain closed under the emergency orders. Staff are working with Peterborough Public Health to create a plan to safely re-open the centre. The centre is currently being used as an emergency shelter as downtown shelters are unable to meet physical distancing standards for clients.

Peterborough Museum and Archives: The City is putting necessary protocols in place for the safety of visitors and staff. One option being explored is an online booking system for time slots to visit the museum in order to limit the number of visitors in the museum. The museum is reviewing its exhibits and layout to support physical distancing. The current estimate is that the museum could reopen to the public in early July.

Peterborough Public Library: Pickup and drop-off services continue, but the facility remains closed to the public at this time. The city says the library layout currently cannot meet provincial restrictions. Reviews of the library continue.

Art Gallery of Peterborough: Remains closed. Provincial guidelines are being reviewed to put in place protocols for the safety of visitors and staff. In addition, renovations are currently underway which would affect the gallery’s opening. Reopening not yet known.

Child care services: The municipally operated child care programs at Pearson Child Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care Centre are currently delivering the province’s emergency child care plan program for essential workers, which the province announced would continue until June 26. Regular services will not be resuming at this time.

Municipal administration buildings: City Hall and most other city administration buildings remain closed to the public at this time. The city is planning for the reopening of the facilities for in-person services, putting in place protocols for the safety of residents and employees, and providing direction and training to staff, as needed. Social Services office provides limited access for clients; however, clients are encouraged to contact their case managers through email or phone when possible.

City staff remain available working either on-site or remotely. Residents can contact the City by phone at 705-742-7777 or by email or by contacting the division or department directly.