‘Dangerous’ thunderstorm expected to roll across B.C. Southern Interior

Batten down the hatches if you live in the Okanagan, Boundary, and Kootenay regions of the B.C. Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, warning the conditions could be “dangerous.”

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Central & South #Okanagan & Boundary for strong wind gusts, large hail & torrential rain possible in severe storms late today @GlobalOkanagan #Kelowna #Penticton #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/Sh4D2A1wPX — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 11, 2020

The national weather service says thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

“Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the international border this afternoon and could move northward across the border late this afternoon or early this evening,” the statement says.

Meteorologists are reminding residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

People are also encouraged to stay indoors during a thunderstorm to reduce the risk of getting struck by lightning.

The risk of rain and thunderstorms will return again on Friday.

The warning comes at a time when river levels, swollen from the spring freshet, are starting to subside.

On June 8, the B.C. River Forecast Centre ended a high streamflow advisory for the Boundary, West and East Kootenay, and Upper Columbia regions.

The following day, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinded evacuation alerts for 1, 136 properties affecting 2, 200 people in the Boundary area from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake.

No properties in the region are on evacuation alert or order.