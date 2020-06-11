Menu

‘Dangerous’ thunderstorm expected to roll across B.C. Southern Interior

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 1:48 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 1:52 pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the B.C. Southern Interior.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the B.C. Southern Interior. Global News File

Batten down the hatches if you live in the Okanagan, Boundary, and Kootenay regions of the B.C. Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, warning the conditions could be “dangerous.”

The national weather service says thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms, rain could bring severe flooding to Okanagan, Shuswap, Kootenay-Boundary regions

“Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the international border this afternoon and could move northward across the border late this afternoon or early this evening,” the statement says.

Meteorologists are reminding residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Flooding concerns in the Cawston area
Flooding concerns in the Cawston area

People are also encouraged to stay indoors during a thunderstorm to reduce the risk of getting struck by lightning.

The risk of rain and thunderstorms will return again on Friday.

READ MORE: Viewer video compilation of Okanagan lightning storm

For a full list of weather warnings, click here:

The warning comes at a time when river levels, swollen from the spring freshet, are starting to subside.

On June 8, the B.C. River Forecast Centre ended a high streamflow advisory for the Boundary, West and East Kootenay, and Upper Columbia regions.

The following day, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinded evacuation alerts for 1, 136 properties affecting 2, 200 people in the Boundary area from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake.

No properties in the region are on evacuation alert or order.

