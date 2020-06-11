In-person programs to resume for select students at Hamilton’s Mohawk College

Send this page to someone via email

About 1,100 students will have the option of returning to Mohawk College to complete the practical portion of their courses this summer.

The college says it will gradually be opening labs and classrooms in July and August for students unable to complete the practical, in-person components of their programs in March and April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College president Ron McKerlie says those students will be contacted directly and given “very specific information” involving everything from what entrances, exits and washrooms they can use to what personal protective equipment they require and how to complete a health check.

McKerlie says the offer is intended for those who “need to complete something in person to either be able to graduate or move on to the next semester.”

Story continues below advertisement

The affected students are mostly in the skilled trades and will also have the option of resuming their studies in the fall.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They are involved in about 20 programs linked to essential sectors of the economy, such as health care, community services, engineering and apprenticeships.

READ MORE: Mohawk College brings more free trades training to Hamilton with 2nd mobile classroom

McKerlie says the gradual approach will give Mohawk “a toe in the water in terms of starting to reopen our campuses,” but he still believes “a lot of remote and distance learning” will be taking place in September.

The college had already announced a plan to deliver all lecture-based program components in a remote/virtual environment in the fall, with required labs, simulations and assessments to be delivered on campus.