Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus: Mohawk College unveils ‘hybrid’ learning model for September

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 8, 2020 1:45 pm
Mohawk College is planning a combination of on-site and virtual program delivery in September.
Mohawk College is planning a combination of on-site and virtual program delivery in September. Lisa Polewski

Mohawk College students are being given a sense of what their learning environment will look like in September amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The college has unveiled plans to offer programs through a “hybrid model” this fall, a combination of remote/virtual learning and in-person delivery.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — McMaster University, Mohawk College await word on plans for September

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie says it’s a flexible plan that can be adapted as required by health and safety protocols.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If there’s less problem getting people together, we can start to reintroduce even the lecture formats back in person,” McKerlie says.

“If it goes the other way, we will continue to move even more work online, if that’s the requirement.”

At this point, Mohawk’s plan calls for the lecture-based program components to be delivered in a remote or virtual environment with labs, simulations and assessments being conducted face to face and on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mohawk college preparing for ‘worst-case scenario,’ expecting $50M loss

The college says the health and well-being of students and employees remain its highest priority and the path forward has been chosen after carefully considering a number of options.

McKerlie adds that the school is still working through the changes that may need to happen in order to maintain physical distancing in classrooms and common areas on campus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Mohawk CollegeHamilton COVID-19Hamilton Coronavirusvirtual learningMohawk College coronavirusMohawk College fall 2020Mohawk College fall semester
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.