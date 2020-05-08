Coronavirus: Mohawk College unveils ‘hybrid’ learning model for September

Send this page to someone via email

Mohawk College students are being given a sense of what their learning environment will look like in September amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The college has unveiled plans to offer programs through a “hybrid model” this fall, a combination of remote/virtual learning and in-person delivery.

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie says it’s a flexible plan that can be adapted as required by health and safety protocols.

“If there’s less problem getting people together, we can start to reintroduce even the lecture formats back in person,” McKerlie says.

“If it goes the other way, we will continue to move even more work online, if that’s the requirement.”

At this point, Mohawk’s plan calls for the lecture-based program components to be delivered in a remote or virtual environment with labs, simulations and assessments being conducted face to face and on campus.

The college says the health and well-being of students and employees remain its highest priority and the path forward has been chosen after carefully considering a number of options.

McKerlie adds that the school is still working through the changes that may need to happen in order to maintain physical distancing in classrooms and common areas on campus.