Police release image of suspect wanted in fatal downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted after the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in the city’s downtown core.

Police said they were called to the area of O’Keefe Lane and Gould Street, not far from Yonge-Dundas Square, at 7:41 p.m. on March 21.

Officers said a suspect got into an altercation with another man and the victim was shot.

Toronto resident Mamadou Drame was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the suspect fled north on O’Keefe Lane to Gerrard Street and has been described as being in his 20s, five feet, ten inches tall with a medium build and thin black-framed glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.