Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says that the area could see the inclement weather develop later this afternoon and into this evening.

The area could see wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, torrential downpours and hail.

Environment Canada warns that the heavy winds are capable of damaging buildings, downing trees and blowing large vehicles off the road.

It also says that heavy rainfall could also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The agency asks residents to remember to take cover if they hear thunder or see lightning.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”