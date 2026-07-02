Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia approves plans for the province’s largest onshore wind farm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
A wind turbine is seen on Kruger Energy's KEMONT Monteregie wind farm on the South Shore of Montreal on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A wind turbine is seen on Kruger Energy's KEMONT Monteregie wind farm on the South Shore of Montreal on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government has granted environmental assessment approval for plans to build what it describes as the province’s largest wind energy project.

The Environment Department issued a statement today saying the Ocean Lake Wind Project proposed for Guysborough County calls for the construction of 158 turbines on or near Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Construction is expected to start in 2029 with completion slated for five years later.

The project developers are EverWind NS Holdings Ltd., a Canadian energy infrastructure company, and the Membertou Development Corp., the development arm of the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Meanwhile, Everwind Fuels is developing one of North America’s first large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Cape Breton, which it says will be powered by 650 megawatts of electricity from four wind farms during its first phase.

Story continues below advertisement

Ocean Lake is expected to power Everwind’s second phase.

The government’s statement says that once the Ocean Lake Wind Project is operational, it will generate about 1,200 megawatts of clean electricity, enough to power the equivalent of 400,000 homes.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices