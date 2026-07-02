Nova Scotia approves plans for the province’s largest onshore wind farm

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The Nova Scotia government has granted environmental assessment approval for plans to build what it describes as the province’s largest wind energy project.

The Environment Department issued a statement today saying the Ocean Lake Wind Project proposed for Guysborough County calls for the construction of 158 turbines on or near Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore.

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Construction is expected to start in 2029 with completion slated for five years later.

The project developers are EverWind NS Holdings Ltd., a Canadian energy infrastructure company, and the Membertou Development Corp., the development arm of the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Meanwhile, Everwind Fuels is developing one of North America’s first large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Cape Breton, which it says will be powered by 650 megawatts of electricity from four wind farms during its first phase.

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Ocean Lake is expected to power Everwind’s second phase.

The government’s statement says that once the Ocean Lake Wind Project is operational, it will generate about 1,200 megawatts of clean electricity, enough to power the equivalent of 400,000 homes.