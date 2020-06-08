Heat warning issued for Guelph area and Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says extreme heat is expected for Guelph and Waterloo Region this week.

It issued a heat warning ahead of a hot air mass that will bring daytime temperatures in the low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“With increasing humidity on Wednesday, humidex values are expected to creep into the mid-to-high 30s,” the weather office stated.

Lows between 20 and 22 C are also expected on Tuesday night, but Environment Canada said the temperature will cool on Wednesday night.

Officials are reminding the community that extreme heat affects everyone but the risk is greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Residents are being urged to never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Guelph and the Region of Waterloo will not open any of its cooling centres.

Heat warning issued for southern Ontario. Temperatures on Tuesday will soar into the low 30's but still a dry heat. Wednesday is hot and tropical with a Humidex approaching 40. pic.twitter.com/DdNsS2dTlw — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 8, 2020