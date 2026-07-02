2 arrested after raid at alleged migrant smuggling house in Montreal, RCMP say

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RCMP say officers are searching a residence in Montreal North as part of an investigation into a suspected human smuggling ring.

Police say one alleged smuggler and one migrant have been arrested, but did not say what charges they could be facing.

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Authorities say the residence housed migrants after they were smuggled into Canada from the United States, or before they crossed south into the U.S.

The RCMP in Quebec reported last month that one of their officers was injured by an alleged smuggler who was intercepted in a vehicle near the U.S. border with five migrants on board.

Four people were arrested and charged in August 2025 after RCMP and Quebec provincial police intercepted a cube truck carrying 44 foreign nationals near the U.S. border in Quebec.

More to come.