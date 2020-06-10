Petition calls for more Black history and anti-racism education in Saskatchewan schools

Send this page to someone via email

A petition circulating the internet is calling on the Saskatchewan School Board Association to add more Black history and anti-racism education to its curriculum.

Organized through change.org by “a young black Canadian in the Saskatchewan school system,” the petition has received nearly 12,000 signatures to date.

“I felt I was not taught enough about black history and the contributions black people made to the Canadian society,” the petition read.

“This exact same sentiment has been echoed by many other Black people who felt they weren’t given the opportunity to learn about their Black history.

“I want Black history to be introduced to the school curriculum so that young people in society can have consciousness, knowledge and understanding of Black history to appreciate their contributions to the human race.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although not in direct response to the petition, Saskatchewan Education Minister Gordon Wyant addressed the subject of racism on Tuesday during the province’s COVID-19 update.

“We’ve had lots of conversations over the past short period of time and the premier (Scott Moe) has been really clear racism has no place in this province,” Wyant said.

“Our curriculum does address the issue of racism. Our province was the first province in the country to introduce treaty education in the classroom which has been updated recently.”

Wyant said he spoke to David Arnot, Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission’s chief commissioner, on Monday about ways to ensure the province’s curriculum is responsive to the current situation happening throughout the world when it comes to racism.

“We will continue to do some work him, and in the meantime, I’m having conversations with my ministry staff to ensure we increase our curriculum development around this very important matter,” Wyant said.

The Saskatchewan School Board Association said it will continue to push the province to increase awareness surrounding racism and Black history in its schools.

“While the provincial government has authority over curriculum in Saskatchewan, school boards have advocated for and continue to support efforts to increase important education on anti-racism, including the teaching of Black history,” said Shawn Davidson, SSBA president.

Story continues below advertisement

The petition can be found here.

6:05 Freeland says all Canadian institutions, including RCMP, must operate acknowledge systemic racism Freeland says all Canadian institutions, including RCMP, must operate acknowledge systemic racism