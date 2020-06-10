Alberta’s 2020-21 school re-entry plan to be announced at COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister will be joining Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday afternoon for the news conference about COVID-19 in the province.

Adriana LaGrange is set to announce the school re-entry plan for the 2020-21 year.

In-person classes were cancelled across the province on March 15 due to the pandemic and concerns of transmission. At the end of April, Premier Jason Kenney said schools would be staying closed, at least in the traditional sense, for the rest of the academic year.

In early May, LaGrange outlined three different scenarios the province was considering when in-person classes begin again in schools.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will also provide an update on COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths and the public health response.

Story continues below advertisement

The news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton. Global News will stream it live at the top of this article post.

The premier announced Tuesday that Alberta will move into Stage 2 of its relaunch plan on Friday. That means more businesses and facilities can open with health precautions like physical distancing, extra cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Gyms, fitness centres, arenas and pools were added to Stage 2 after initially being included in Stage 3.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

K-12 schools (for requested diploma exams and summer school), movie theatres, libraries, massage and acupuncture, personal aesthetic services, team sports and instrumental concerts are also allowed in Stage 2.

Story continues below advertisement

However, several groups have said they won’t open Friday and will take extra time to ensure health and safety protocols are in place prior to opening.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed an additional 27 new cases of COVID-19. There were 46 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 and six of those people were in the ICU.

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Tuesday, Alberta Health said. That brings the provincial fatality rate to 151.

As of Tuesday, there were 356 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 6,272 people had recovered. Of those active cases, 112 were in the Edmonton zone.

Story continues below advertisement