Nick Cordero has ‘rocky night’ in hospital with a fever, says wife Amanda Kloots

Nick Cordero suffered a “little blip” in his battle with complications from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit, according to his wife.

In a video post on her Instagram account, Amanda Kloots says her Hamilton-born hubby had a “rocky night” recently having “spiked a fever” during his recovery in hospital.

“They had to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics,” Kloots said on Tuesday. “But luckily, everything is back to normal today, and that was just a little blip that, you know, can happen in ICU.”

In her latest update to fans, Kloots said the 41-year-old Cordero was “stable” once again in Los Angeles, Calif., hospital.

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots updated her husband’s condition in a video post on Instagram, June 9, 2020. amandakloots / Instagram

“They’ll probably be looking into doing another hopefully C.T. scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress or if there’s further damage in his lungs so that we need to check that out and also try to maybe do another round of stem cells,” Kloots said in her post.

The news comes as the couple’s only child, Elvis, celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday.

“It breaks my heart that Nick can’t be there. I literally can’t even talk about it because it makes me so sad,” Kloots said.

Cordero’s hospitalization started in late March when the Tony award-nominated ‘Bullets over Broadway’ star was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what initially was believed to be pneumonia. He was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19, and has since battled complications including lung infections and septic shock.

Kloots, a 38-year-old professional fitness instructor, has been updating her husband’s progress regularly on social media. Cordero’s last significant battle with his health came in mid-May when Kloots revealed he had to be hooked to a ventilator to fight a “new lung infection.”

During treatment for the novel coronavirus, Cordero experienced blood clotting in his right leg, which for a short period of time was treated with blood thinners, but later required more drastic measures.

On May 12, Kloots announced that Cordero had woken up from a medically-induced coma, weeks after having his right leg amputated as a result of complications from COVID-19.

–With files from Adam Wallis

