Traffic

Longueuil collision leaves cyclist in critical condition

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:07 am
Longueuil police say the collision occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Longueuil police say the collision occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday night on Montreal’s south shore, according to police.

Longueuil police say the collision occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cousineau Boulevard and Coderre Street.

READ MORE: Longueuil police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian

Police say the cyclist remains in hospital, and the driver was treated for shock. They are both men in their 20s, according to police.

Police believe that sun glare led to the collision, but an investigation is underway. It is being treated as an accident.

Collision experts were on the scene, and the area only reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning.

