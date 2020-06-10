Longueuil collision leaves cyclist in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday night on Montreal’s south shore, according to police.

Longueuil police say the collision occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cousineau Boulevard and Coderre Street.

Police say the cyclist remains in hospital, and the driver was treated for shock. They are both men in their 20s, according to police.

Police believe that sun glare led to the collision, but an investigation is underway. It is being treated as an accident.

Collision experts were on the scene, and the area only reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning.

