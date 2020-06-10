Menu

Traffic

Woman dead, 1 person seriously injured in Scarborough motorcycle crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 8:00 am
Updated June 10, 2020 8:02 am
Toronto police say a woman has died and another person is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman has died and another person is in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Brimley Road and Anson Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue East, before 11 p.m. for reports of a serious motorcycle collision.

Police said they found two riders and one motorcycle when they arrived at the scene.

Toronto paramedics took both people, who had sustained life-threatening injuries, to a trauma centre, police said.

In an update around midnight, police said a woman had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no update yet on the condition of the second rider.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

