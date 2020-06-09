Menu

Canada

27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as Alberta pushes up Phase 2 start date

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 9, 2020 6:29 pm
Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch will happen in June 12
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces details of the province’s Stage 2 relaunch on June 12.

On the same day Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta would be moving ahead with Phase 2 of its relaunch sooner than expected, the province confirmed an additional 27 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 46 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 and six of those people were in the ICU.

Lower than expected hospitalizations are one of the factors Kenney pointed to that he said allowed Alberta to introduce Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan sooner than expected.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch takes effect Friday, earlier than expected

There have been two additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday, Alberta Health said Tuesday. That brings Alberta’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 151.

As of Tuesday, there were 356 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 6,272 people have recovered.

Edmonton is seeing a bit of a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, there were 112 active cases in the Edmonton zone.

To date, Alberta has completed 303,689 COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Hinshaw discusses Stage 2 of the Alberta relaunch
When Kenney and Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday that the province was moving ahead with Phase 2 of its reopening plan, they said it would include some activities that weren’t expected to be included until Phase 3.

“We have made it to Stage 2 earlier than expected because we remained vigilant,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta’s provincial campgrounds to open at full capacity

The province also announced Alberta campgrounds would be opening at full capacity.

Kenney announces campgrounds will open at full capacity as part of Stage 2
