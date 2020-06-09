Menu

Crime

Crack, meth, fentanyl seized in drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:48 pm
Police say the drug bust happened along Gordon Drive on June 3, and that two people were taken into custody during the search warrant.

Police in Kelowna say illicit drugs and money were seized during a recent drug bust.

According to police, a search warrant was executed along the 1400 block of Gordon Drive on June 3.

The search warrant, say police, was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

READ MORE: Two people arrested in Kelowna drug bust, ‘significant amount’ of cash seized

“In May of this year, Community Safety Unit officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving a residence on Gordon Drive,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including crystal meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. An amount of cash was also seized.”

Kelowna RCMP say two people were taken into custody and were later released, adding the case has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

