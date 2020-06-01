Pot, cocaine, prescription pills found in Selkirk drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A Selkirk man is facing charges following a drug bust last week.

The 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he was searched and found to be in possession of 33 grams of cocaine, cannabis and the prescription drug hydromorphone.

Police say they also found cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.

On May 28, Selkirk #rcmpmb arrested a 35yo male, on Morris Ave., in Selkirk. The male was searched & found to be in possession of drugs & cash. Chad Langlois, of Selkirk, has been charged with several drug offences & was remanded into custody. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NxldxsETf8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Chad Langlois is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act, and failing to comply with a court order.

Langlois has been detained in custody and police are continuing to investigate.

1:28 Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19 Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19