Crime

Pot, cocaine, prescription pills found in Selkirk drug bust

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 5:48 pm
A 35-year-old Selkirk man is facing charges after a drug bust Thursday. Handout/RCMP
A 35-year-old Selkirk man is facing charges after a drug bust Thursday. Handout/RCMP

A Selkirk man is facing charges following a drug bust last week.

The 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he was searched and found to be in possession of 33 grams of cocaine, cannabis and the prescription drug hydromorphone.

Police say they also found cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Story continues below advertisement

Chad Langlois is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act, and failing to comply with a court order.

Langlois has been detained in custody and police are continuing to investigate.

