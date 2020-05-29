Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, drugs and weapons seized, in Grande Prairie bust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2020 11:11 am
Two kilograms of marijuana derivatives were seized, as well as oxycodone pills, LSD, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms and seven grams of cocaine in a drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta., on May 22, 2020.
Two kilograms of marijuana derivatives were seized, as well as oxycodone pills, LSD, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms and seven grams of cocaine in a drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta., on May 22, 2020. Courtesy, RCMP

RCMP say a lengthy investigation has ended with the arrest of two Alberta residents and a sizable seizure of drugs and weapons.

Grande Prairie RCMP say that a months-long operation ended on May 22 when search warrants were executed on a home and vehicle in that city.

READ MORE: 1 kilo of fentanyl, nearly half a kilo of coke seized from Grande Prairie home: RCMP

Two kilograms of marijuana derivatives were seized, as well as oxycodone pills, LSD, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms and seven grams of cocaine.

The searches also turned up a .22-calibre handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a heated press, a money counter and more than $1,800 in cash.

Two Grande Prairie men, one 18 and the other 23, were arrested and charges are pending.

Police say both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Grande Prairie on Aug. 12.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta crimeGrande PrairieAlberta drug bustGrande Prairie crimealberta drugsNorthern Alberta crimeGrande prairie drug bustGrande Prairie drugsGrande prairie drug investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers