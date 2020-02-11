1 kilo of fentanyl, nearly half a kilo of coke seized from Grande Prairie home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two residents of Grande Prairie, Alta., have been charged in connection with a significant drug bust in the northwestern Alberta city this month.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release and said officers executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence on Friday during which they seized 1,075 grams of fentanyl, 407 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the Grande Prairie Municipal Drug Section’s investigation into alleged drug dealing taking place at the residence they searched began in October.

“The seized drugs had been concealed in numerous ‘secret stash’ containers, which were located throughout the residence, and were packaged in both street-level quantities and bulk amounts,” RCMP said.

“The Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to community safety and will continue to focus on those who commit most of the crime within the community. Those that traffic in illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities.”

Paul Unrau, 60, and Andrea Napesis, 32, have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession offences, as well as with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Feb. 26.

