Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 kilo of fentanyl, nearly half a kilo of coke seized from Grande Prairie home: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 5:59 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 6:01 pm
On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release and said officers executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence on Friday during which they seized · 1075 grams of fentanyl, 407 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release and said officers executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence on Friday during which they seized · 1075 grams of fentanyl, 407 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash. Supplied by RCMP

Two residents of Grande Prairie, Alta., have been charged in connection with a significant drug bust in the northwestern Alberta city this month.

On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release and said officers executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie residence on Friday during which they seized 1,075 grams of fentanyl, 407 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: 250k pills found in Calgary apartment are Canada’s largest fentanyl seizure: police

Police said the Grande Prairie Municipal Drug Section’s investigation into alleged drug dealing taking place at the residence they searched began in October.

“The seized drugs had been concealed in numerous ‘secret stash’ containers, which were located throughout the residence, and were packaged in both street-level quantities and bulk amounts,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to community safety and will continue to focus on those who commit most of the crime within the community. Those that traffic in illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities.”

READ MORE: 14 overdose calls in 4 days prompts Grande Prairie RCMP to issue warning to drug users

Paul Unrau, 60, and Andrea Napesis, 32, have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession offences, as well as with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Feb. 26.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fentanyl busts in Alberta.

$15M Calgary drug bust largest of its kind by ALERT
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPFentanylOpioid CrisisDrug BustOpioidsGrande Prairie RCMPFentanyl bustAlberta drug bustAlberta fentanyl bustGrande Prairie fentanyl bust
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.