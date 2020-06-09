Coronavirus: Province disappointed if Albertans are taking more than their share of masks

Send this page to someone via email

Fast food drive-thru locations across the province started distributing free non-medical masks to Albertans on Monday, but there are reports it may not be going as planned.

The province has so far acquired 20 million face masks — at a cost of about $20 million — to give to Albertans to help protect their health during the COVID-19 economic relaunch.

They are being handed out at nearly 600 A&W, Tim Hortons and McDonald’s drive-thru locations.

The goal was to give one package of four masks to each person following an honour system, but some Albertans are reporting being given way more than their fair share.

In fact, some people said they were asked at the drive-thru how many masks they wanted and could drive away with as many as 16.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Alberta Health replied to one of these messages, saying it was “extremely disappointing to hear.”

“Mask distribution is based on the honour system. We are asking Albertans to only take one package per person to ensure there is enough for those most in need.

“We’ll be sure to repeat this message to our partners,” the message on Twitter said.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the province would be saving money by partnering with fast-food restaurants to help with the distribution.

Global News reached out to Tim Hortons and A&W for a response. A spokesperson for Tim Hortons directed us to the Alberta government.

In an email, Blair Phelps, a provincial spokesperson for the Pandemic Planning Response Team, said:

“We provided all restaurant partners with the same distribution instructions and we hope these instructions are being followed. The instructions state that drive-thru partners can give a single individual up to 10 allotments if requested for family and friends. However, if, for example, only two allotments are requested then only two allotments should be provided.

“We did reached out to our corporate partners this morning to remind their team members to hand out packages for the number of people the driver requests,” Phelps said on Tuesday.

“We talk with all partners on an ongoing basis to address questions and concerns as they arise. If we are made aware of a specific incident at a specific location we work quickly with the corporate partner to address the situation.

“We are asking Albertans to be honest and respect the four masks per individual allotment to ensure there is enough for everyone,” Phelps added. Tweet This

No purchase is necessary at any restaurant partner to pick up masks.

The premier and health minister were asked about the reports of large quantities of mask distribution at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We have to operate on the honour system,” Tyler Shandro said. “But just the same way it comes to our response to the pandemic, we’ve been operating on the honour system already. It’s only through us, as an entire province, all of us complying with the chief medical officer of health’s orders, that we’ve been successful to date.”

Shandro believes it would be rare that someone would try to hoard a large amount of free masks.

“I think most Albertans can be trusted. I think Albertans are responsible, common sense folks who know what needs to be done to take care of not just themselves and their family, but the whole province. We need to be taking care of each other.”

Jason Kenney said those Albertans requesting more masks could be collecting for friends and family.

“We fully expected that some folks were going to ask for more than one packet if they’ve got a large family or neighbours and elderly people, for example, who can’t get out.

“So, it is legit to ask for and receive more than one kit if they’re actually then passing them on as a courtesy… But if people are hoarding those, then that would be very disappointing… and I think that would be extremely rare.”

