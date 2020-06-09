2 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo pushing total number of cases to 1,174

Send this page to someone via email

Only two new positive tests for the novel coronavirus were reported by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,176.

This is the lowest number of new cases the area has seen since May 29.

Four more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 954.

There are 107 active cases remaining in Waterloo Region including 15 people who are in local hospitals.

There are just two outbreaks remaining at long-term care homes in the area after one was declared over at Chartwell Queen’s Square in Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 U Sports cancels 6 national championships due to COVID-19 pandemic U Sports cancels 6 national championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

There were 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported across the province, bringing the provincial total to 31,090.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,464, as 14 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,829 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 80 per cent of cases.

Story continues below advertisement