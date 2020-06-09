Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP warn of pit bull involved in fatal attack loose in Middle Musquodoboit

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 8:27 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning residents of a pit bull on the loose that was involved in a fatal attack.
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning residents of a pit bull on the loose that was involved in a fatal attack. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning of a pit bull on the loose in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., that is suspected of being involved in a fatal attack.

Details are scarce, but police say the tan-and-brown dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg and Webster roads.

READ MORE: Bedford pedestrian-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police are asking residents to stay indoors and not approach the dog, as it is considered dangerous.

Call 911 if you see the pit bull.

More to come.

