Nova Scotia RCMP warn of pit bull involved in fatal attack loose in Middle Musquodoboit

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning of a pit bull on the loose in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., that is suspected of being involved in a fatal attack.

Details are scarce, but police say the tan-and-brown dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg and Webster roads.

READ MORE: Bedford pedestrian-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police are asking residents to stay indoors and not approach the dog, as it is considered dangerous.

Call 911 if you see the pit bull.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement