Nova Scotia RCMP warn of pit bull involved in fatal attack loose in Middle Musquodoboit

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning of a pit bull on the loose in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., that is suspected of being involved in a fatal attack.
Details are scarce, but police say the tan-and-brown dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg and Webster roads.
READ MORE: Bedford pedestrian-vehicle collision sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police are asking residents to stay indoors and not approach the dog, as it is considered dangerous.
Call 911 if you see the pit bull.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments